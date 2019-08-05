Antero Midstream (AM) Reaches $8.10 Low on Aug, 5; EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SA ORDINARY SHARES (ERFSF) Shorts Lowered By 9.02%

The stock of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) reached all time low today, Aug, 5 and still has $7.37 target or 9.00% below today’s $8.10 share price. This indicates more downside for the $4.15 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.37 PT is reached, the company will be worth $373.77 million less. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 931,327 shares traded. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 52.65% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500.

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) had a decrease of 9.02% in short interest. ERFSF’s SI was 33,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.02% from 36,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 333 days are for EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s short sellers to cover ERFSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.56% or $19.77 during the last trading session, reaching $413.39. About 25 shares traded. Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Antero Midstream Partners has $1500 highest and $1100 lowest target. $13’s average target is 60.49% above currents $8.1 stock price. Antero Midstream Partners had 6 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) on Friday, August 2 to “Hold” rating. Mitsubishi UFJ downgraded Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) rating on Friday, August 2. Mitsubishi UFJ has “Neutral” rating and $1300 target. Citigroup maintained Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) rating on Tuesday, May 28. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $1500 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 90 investors sold Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.37 million shares or 98.47% less from 89.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,310 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.03M shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability holds 311,361 shares.

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company has market cap of $4.15 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. It has a 20.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, and 24-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.