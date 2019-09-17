Antero Midstream (AM) Reaches $7.55 After 3.00% Down Move; FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION ORDINARY S (FUJIF) Shorts Down By 59.19%

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:FUJIF) had a decrease of 59.19% in short interest. FUJIF’s SI was 52,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 59.19% from 127,900 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 174 days are for FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:FUJIF)’s short sellers to cover FUJIF’s short positions. It closed at $44.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 1.80M shares traded. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 52.65% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM)The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $3.83B company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $7.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AM worth $114.90 million less.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.54 billion. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. It has a 15.59 P/E ratio. The Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Antero Midstream has $1500 highest and $900 lowest target. $12.20’s average target is 61.59% above currents $7.55 stock price. Antero Midstream had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $1100 target in Friday, August 2 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 28 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mitsubishi UFJ on Friday, August 2. Raymond James maintained Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $1300 target.

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. It has a 18.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, and 24-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Analysts await Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.09 per share. AM’s profit will be $111.60M for 8.58 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Midstream Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.98, from 0.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.25 million shares or 64.18% more from 1.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 3.5% in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM). Pinnacle has invested 0% in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM).

