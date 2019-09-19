Antero Midstream (AM) Reaches $7.22 After 8.00% Down Move; Blackrock Muniyield California Fund Has 3.17 Sentiment

The stock of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 1.66M shares traded. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 52.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM ProcessThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $3.66 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $6.64 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AM worth $292.96 million less.

Blackrock Muniyield California Fund Inc (MYC) investors sentiment increased to 3.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.17, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 19 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 6 cut down and sold holdings in Blackrock Muniyield California Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 5.79 million shares, up from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Muniyield California Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 14 New Position: 5.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $105.90 million activity.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. for 418,664 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 148,233 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.09% invested in the company for 94,679 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.09% in the stock. First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 104,326 shares.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 3,192 shares traded. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $306.93 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 47.76 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. It has a 18.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, and 24-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Analysts await Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.09 per share. AM’s profit will be $111.58M for 8.20 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Antero Midstream Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.