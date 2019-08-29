Antero Midstream (AM) Reaches $7.14 After 5.00% Up Move; Paradice Investment Management Increased By $443,656 Its Capstead Mtg (CMO) Position

The stock of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 545,435 shares traded. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 52.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 DaysThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $3.62B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $7.50 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AM worth $180.95M more.

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) stake by 0.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc acquired 55,457 shares as Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO)’s stock declined 0.94%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 6.64M shares with $57.06 million value, up from 6.59M last quarter. Capstead Mtg Corp now has $666.03M valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 113,351 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 90 investors sold Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.37 million shares or 98.47% less from 89.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 31,310 shares. 311,361 are owned by Pinnacle Lc. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.03 million shares for 2.24% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Antero Midstream: Mr. Market Worries And Worries – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After China Confirms Trade Discussions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Anaplan, Autodesk, Cerus, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mallinckrodt, Nabors, Veeva Systems, VistaGen and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Now Is The Time To Buy Twilio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE: Markopolos In Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. It has a 17.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, and 24-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Among 3 analysts covering Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antero Midstream Partners has $1500 highest and $1100 lowest target. $13’s average target is 82.07% above currents $7.14 stock price. Antero Midstream Partners had 7 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Friday, August 2. On Tuesday, May 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Mitsubishi UFJ.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 30,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 39,593 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company has 217,259 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Everence Cap Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 12,570 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). United Service Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 13,401 shares. Tiaa Cref Management invested in 0% or 181,961 shares. Caxton LP holds 0.06% or 44,934 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr stated it has 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Piedmont Investment Inc holds 0.01% or 21,508 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability has 20,643 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corp owns 276,248 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Geode Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO).