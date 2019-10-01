Antero Midstream (AM) EPS Estimated At $0.22; Rafael Holdings Class B (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) SI Increased By 123.73%

Rafael Holdings Inc Class B (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) had an increase of 123.73% in short interest. RFL’s SI was 128,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 123.73% from 57,300 shares previously. With 54,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Rafael Holdings Inc Class B (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s short sellers to cover RFL’s short positions. The SI to Rafael Holdings Inc Class B’s float is 1.7%. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 31,449 shares traded. Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) has risen 126.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.97% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 144.44% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. AM’s profit would be $111.53 million giving it 8.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Antero Midstream Corporation’s analysts see 46.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 1.83M shares traded. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 52.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.98, from 0.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.25 million shares or 64.18% more from 1.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.93 million shares or 3.5% of the stock. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation invested in 317,889 shares.

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. It has a 17.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, and 24-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Antero Midstream has $1500 highest and $900 lowest target. $12.20’s average target is 69.21% above currents $7.21 stock price. Antero Midstream had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mitsubishi UFJ given on Friday, August 2. As per Tuesday, May 28, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of AM in report on Friday, August 2 to “Hold” rating.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company has market cap of $336.89 million. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. It currently has negative earnings.