Antero Midstream (AM) EPS Estimated At $0.22; Mastercard (MA) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Analysts expect Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 214.29% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. AM’s profit would be $111.50M giving it 12.64 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Antero Midstream Corporation’s analysts see 15.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 2.95 million shares traded. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 24.68% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M

Mastercard Inc (MA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 541 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 580 reduced and sold holdings in Mastercard Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 726.70 million shares, down from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mastercard Inc in top ten positions increased from 142 to 173 for an increase of 31. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 538 Increased: 403 New Position: 138.

The stock increased 0.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $280.21. About 2.30 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has risen 29.68% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $286.21 billion. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related services and products. It has a 46.81 P/E ratio. The firm also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.49 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 13.86% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated for 580,214 shares. Trb Advisors Lp owns 195,000 shares or 13.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc has 13.6% invested in the company for 7.44 million shares. The Virginia-based Akre Capital Management Llc has invested 13.24% in the stock. Night Owl Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 146,369 shares.

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company has market cap of $5.64 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. It has a 38.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, and 24-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 90 investors sold Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.37 million shares or 98.47% less from 89.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Llc has invested 2.24% in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.01% in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM). Pinnacle Holdg, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 311,361 shares.