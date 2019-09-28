Antero Midstream (AM) EPS Estimated At $0.22; Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Has 1.44 Sentiment

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 13 funds increased and opened new positions, while 9 sold and decreased holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund. The funds in our database now own: 2.71 million shares, down from 3.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 7 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 144.44% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. AM’s profit would be $111.51M giving it 8.43 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Antero Midstream Corporation’s analysts see 46.67% EPS growth. It closed at $7.42 lastly. It is down 52.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Antero Midstream has $1500 highest and $900 lowest target. $12.20’s average target is 64.42% above currents $7.42 stock price. Antero Midstream had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, May 28. The stock of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) earned “Neutral” rating by Mitsubishi UFJ on Friday, August 2. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2. The stock of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James.

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. It has a 18.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, and 24-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.98, from 0.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.25 million shares or 64.18% more from 1.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM). Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.93 million shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund for 36,417 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 24,806 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 369,691 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 17,300 shares.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 46,100 shares traded. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $133.64 million. It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

