Antero Midstream (AM) Analysts See $0.22 EPS; Shorts at INPLAY OIL COMMON SHARES (IPOOF) Lowered By 3.53%

INPLAY OIL CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) had a decrease of 3.53% in short interest. IPOOF’s SI was 27,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.53% from 28,300 shares previously. With 17,500 avg volume, 2 days are for INPLAY OIL CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)’s short sellers to cover IPOOF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4849 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 214.29% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. AM’s profit would be $111.51M giving it 10.74 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Antero Midstream Corporation’s analysts see 15.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.31% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 8.12 million shares traded or 59.13% up from the average. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 24.68% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 90 investors sold Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.37 million shares or 98.47% less from 89.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 1.03 million shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 311,361 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company owns 31,310 shares.

More notable recent Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: I Am Not Buying This Rally – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Herbalife: I Am A Buyer Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antero Midstream declares $0.3075 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford Motor: Disappointing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. It has a 32.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, and 24-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $31.69 million. The firm acquires, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings.