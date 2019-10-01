Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Reaches $38.49 After 9.00% Up Move; Donegal Mutual Insurance Co (DGICB) Sentiment Is 0.67

Donegal Mutual Insurance Co (DGICB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 2 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 3 cut down and sold their positions in Donegal Mutual Insurance Co. The funds in our database now have: 464,696 shares, up from 449,577 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Donegal Mutual Insurance Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

The stock of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.31% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 116,410 shares traded. Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) has risen 45.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $657.16 million company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $41.95 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ATEX worth $59.14 million more.

Analysts await Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.58 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Anterix Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% EPS growth.

pdvWireless, Inc., a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise clients primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $657.16 million. It offers pdvConnect service, the company's proprietary cloud mobile resource management solution; TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect with push-to-talk mobile communication services involving digital network architecture and mobile devices; and Diga-talk, a mobile communication that provides nationwide two-way digital communication services. It currently has negative earnings.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. for 25,806 shares. Logan Capital Management Inc owns 135,185 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,510 shares.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $401.97 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 25.41 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

It closed at $12.5 lastly. It is down 12.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.91% the S&P500.