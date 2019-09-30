Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Antares Pharma Inc.
|3
|-0.56
|150.48M
|-0.04
|0.00
|The Cooper Companies Inc.
|313
|2.43
|49.21M
|8.84
|38.17
In table 1 we can see Antares Pharma Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Antares Pharma Inc.
|4,482,440,201.36%
|-17.9%
|-7%
|The Cooper Companies Inc.
|15,698,972.76%
|12.7%
|6.9%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.94 shows that Antares Pharma Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.
Liquidity
Antares Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Antares Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Cooper Companies Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Antares Pharma Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Antares Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Cooper Companies Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s consensus price target is $338, while its potential upside is 14.87%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 44.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares and 0% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares. About 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are The Cooper Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Antares Pharma Inc.
|-2.45%
|-6.18%
|16.42%
|6.69%
|24.61%
|17.28%
|The Cooper Companies Inc.
|0.23%
|-0.76%
|17.4%
|21.92%
|31.82%
|32.57%
For the past year Antares Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than The Cooper Companies Inc.
Summary
The Cooper Companies Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Antares Pharma Inc.
Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.
