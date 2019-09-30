Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. 3 -0.56 150.48M -0.04 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 313 2.43 49.21M 8.84 38.17

In table 1 we can see Antares Pharma Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 4,482,440,201.36% -17.9% -7% The Cooper Companies Inc. 15,698,972.76% 12.7% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.94 shows that Antares Pharma Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Antares Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Antares Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Antares Pharma Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s consensus price target is $338, while its potential upside is 14.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares and 0% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares. About 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are The Cooper Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.23% -0.76% 17.4% 21.92% 31.82% 32.57%

For the past year Antares Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Antares Pharma Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.