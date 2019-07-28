Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. 3 7.02 N/A -0.04 0.00 NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.28 N/A -0.11 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7% NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 6.9%

A 0.95 beta means Antares Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, NeuroMetrix Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Antares Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NeuroMetrix Inc. are 2.6 and 2 respectively. NeuroMetrix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Antares Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 NeuroMetrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Antares Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 182.50% and an $9.04 consensus price target.

Roughly 41.7% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of NeuroMetrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.3% of Antares Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.63% of NeuroMetrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -3.38% 2.88% -9.21% -21.43% 14.4% 5.15% NeuroMetrix Inc. -4.25% -33.91% -32.01% -33.02% -51.78% -10.54%

For the past year Antares Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while NeuroMetrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Antares Pharma Inc. beats NeuroMetrix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.