Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. 3 -0.57 150.48M -0.04 0.00 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 1.62 28.59M -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Antares Pharma Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Antares Pharma Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 4,478,171,591.82% -17.9% -7% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 1,011,784,690.52% -3.6% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Antares Pharma Inc. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s 49.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

Antares Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Antares Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61% of Harvard Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01%

For the past year Antares Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Harvard Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Antares Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.