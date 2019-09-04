Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. 3 5.90 N/A -0.04 0.00 Alcon Inc. 59 4.03 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Antares Pharma Inc. and Alcon Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7% Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Antares Pharma Inc. and Alcon Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alcon Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 61.78% for Antares Pharma Inc. with consensus target price of $5.08. Meanwhile, Alcon Inc.’s consensus target price is $68.6, while its potential upside is 13.28%. The information presented earlier suggests that Antares Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Alcon Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.68% of Alcon Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 30.28% are Alcon Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28% Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22%

For the past year Antares Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Alcon Inc.

Summary

Antares Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alcon Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.