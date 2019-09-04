Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Antares Pharma Inc.
|3
|5.90
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Alcon Inc.
|59
|4.03
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Antares Pharma Inc. and Alcon Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Antares Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-17.9%
|-7%
|Alcon Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Antares Pharma Inc. and Alcon Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Antares Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Alcon Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
The upside potential is 61.78% for Antares Pharma Inc. with consensus target price of $5.08. Meanwhile, Alcon Inc.’s consensus target price is $68.6, while its potential upside is 13.28%. The information presented earlier suggests that Antares Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Alcon Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 44.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.68% of Alcon Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 30.28% are Alcon Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Antares Pharma Inc.
|-2.45%
|-6.18%
|16.42%
|6.69%
|24.61%
|17.28%
|Alcon Inc.
|-0.47%
|-4.84%
|1.08%
|0%
|0%
|1.22%
For the past year Antares Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Alcon Inc.
Summary
Antares Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alcon Inc.
Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.
