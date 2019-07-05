Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; Noesis Capital Mangement Has Increased Its Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) stake by 1.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired 109 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 9,109 shares with $455.00 million value, up from 9,000 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A now has $78.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 1.96M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries

Analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Antares Pharma, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.385. About 618,249 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 14.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Antares CLO 2018-1, Ltd.; Publishes New Issue Report; 22/04/2018 – DJ Antares Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRS); 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 600 shares to 5,375 valued at $256.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 500 shares and now owns 6,451 shares. John Bean Techs Corp (NYSE:JBT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 3,114 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 66,234 shares. Keating Invest Counselors invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Apg Asset Nv reported 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hilltop has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Addenda Capital invested in 88,935 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd stated it has 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moody Bancorp Division, Texas-based fund reported 31,040 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 22,505 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,693 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Philadelphia Commerce owns 19,594 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Conning owns 37,144 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bank Of The West has invested 0.26% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru owns 4,885 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 9.82M shares.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $550.47 million. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.