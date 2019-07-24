Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Has 1.45 Sentiment

Analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Antares Pharma, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.0468 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2668. About 327,775 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 14.40% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third Installment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Update Regarding the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA -ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION TO INCLUDE RE-ANALYSES OF EXISTING DATA, ADDRESS LABELING, POTENTIAL POST-APPROVAL RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES; 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 13/03/2018 Antares Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 2c

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 16 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 11 reduced and sold their holdings in Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.02 million shares, down from 2.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $531.25 million. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold Antares Pharma, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Incorporated holds 0% or 13,850 shares. Fosun Intl Ltd owns 591,708 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 13,553 shares. 250,000 are held by Healthcare Value Lc. Perkins holds 0.88% or 441,000 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 256,308 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Sectoral Asset Mgmt stated it has 47,280 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Lc. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 0.02% or 533,405 shares. Art Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). North Carolina-based National Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). 15,697 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 15,750 shares stake. Zuckerman Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 265% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Antares Pharma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Antares Pharma to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Antares Pharma had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) on Monday, March 4 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 2,650 shares traded. Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) has risen 2.10% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Reports Annual Earnings – PRNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investment Management Company Announces Completion of Closed-End Fund Reorganization – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 20, 2017.