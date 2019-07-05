Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. 3 7.48 N/A -0.04 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 286 6.35 N/A 7.22 40.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Antares Pharma Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Volatility and Risk

Antares Pharma Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. The Cooper Companies Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Antares Pharma Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, The Cooper Companies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Antares Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Antares Pharma Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Antares Pharma Inc. has a 165.10% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9.04. Competitively the consensus price target of The Cooper Companies Inc. is $320.67, which is potential -4.35% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Antares Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Antares Pharma Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 7.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -3.38% 2.88% -9.21% -21.43% 14.4% 5.15% The Cooper Companies Inc. -0.06% -1.64% 4.59% 8.57% 23.64% 14.25%

For the past year Antares Pharma Inc. was less bullish than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Antares Pharma Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.