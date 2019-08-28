Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) Comparing side by side

Both Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. 3 6.09 N/A -0.04 0.00 Masimo Corporation 140 9.09 N/A 3.55 44.44

Demonstrates Antares Pharma Inc. and Masimo Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Antares Pharma Inc. and Masimo Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7% Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.94 beta indicates that Antares Pharma Inc. is 6.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Masimo Corporation’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Antares Pharma Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Masimo Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Masimo Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Antares Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Antares Pharma Inc. and Masimo Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Masimo Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

$5.08 is Antares Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 53.94%. Competitively Masimo Corporation has a consensus price target of $168.33, with potential upside of 10.38%. Based on the data given earlier, Antares Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Masimo Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.6% of Masimo Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Masimo Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28% Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01%

For the past year Antares Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Masimo Corporation.

Summary

Masimo Corporation beats Antares Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.