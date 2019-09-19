Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Antares Pharma Inc. has 44.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its competitors. 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Antares Pharma Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.90% -7.00% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Antares Pharma Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Antares Pharma Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.21 2.26 2.65

As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 53.21%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Antares Pharma Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Antares Pharma Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Antares Pharma Inc. are 2.3 and 1.9. Competitively, Antares Pharma Inc.’s competitors have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Antares Pharma Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Antares Pharma Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Antares Pharma Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Antares Pharma Inc.’s competitors are 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Antares Pharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Antares Pharma Inc.’s rivals beat Antares Pharma Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.