Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Comparing side by side

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. 3 5.92 N/A -0.04 0.00 InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 5 1.37 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Antares Pharma Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Antares Pharma Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10% -3.5%

Liquidity

Antares Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, InfuSystem Holdings Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Antares Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Antares Pharma Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5.08 is Antares Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 56.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares and 54.8% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. -1.34% -3.48% 2.78% 17.46% 40.96% 29.07%

For the past year Antares Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.