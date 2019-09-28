Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Comparison side by side

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. 3 -0.56 150.48M -0.04 0.00 ICU Medical Inc. 162 1.25 19.19M 2.57 99.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 4,485,780,719.01% -17.9% -7% ICU Medical Inc. 11,875,000.00% 4.3% 3.5%

Antares Pharma Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ICU Medical Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Antares Pharma Inc. are 2.3 and 1.9. Competitively, ICU Medical Inc. has 3.9 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ICU Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Antares Pharma Inc.

The shares of both Antares Pharma Inc. and ICU Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.3% and 91.8% respectively. 8.1% are Antares Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of ICU Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28% ICU Medical Inc. 0.38% 1.58% 12.83% 5.89% -10.38% 10.8%

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.