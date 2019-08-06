Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. 3 6.54 N/A -0.04 0.00 Avanos Medical Inc. 43 2.79 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7% Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Antares Pharma Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Avanos Medical Inc.’s beta is 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Antares Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Avanos Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Avanos Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Antares Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Antares Pharma Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Antares Pharma Inc. is $9.04, with potential upside of 203.36%. Competitively the average price target of Avanos Medical Inc. is $65, which is potential 71.41% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Antares Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Avanos Medical Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares and 95.9% of Avanos Medical Inc. shares. 8.1% are Antares Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Avanos Medical Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28% Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09%

For the past year Antares Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Avanos Medical Inc. had bearish trend.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.