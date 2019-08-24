Antares Pharma Com (ATRS) Holding Held by Essex Investment Management Co Llc; As Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cortland Advisers Has Lifted Its Stake

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc Com (ATRS) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 166,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The hedge fund held 672,537 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 506,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.11 million market cap company. It closed at $3.3 lastly. It is up 24.61% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Antares Capital Middle Market Dealmakers Survey Finds Continued Economic Optimism Mixed with Growing Caution; 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Antares Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRS); 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 11,250 shares to 8 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 4,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,181 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Com (NASDAQ:BECN).

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Antares Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Antares Pharma Appoints Dr. Karen Smith to Board of Directors and Announces Retirement of Dr. Jacques Gonella – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Antares Pharma to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 10,267 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Health Value Cap Llc reported 250,000 shares. Proshare Advsr owns 15,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 29,235 shares. Zuckerman Inv Grp Lc accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity has 110,408 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) or 62,618 shares. Fosun International Limited reported 591,708 shares. Citadel Limited Liability stated it has 163,482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Armistice Limited holds 1.71% or 10.30 million shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 856,716 shares. Grp One Trading LP has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). 672,537 were accumulated by Essex Investment Mgmt Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Paloma Partners Management invested in 0% or 37,200 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 91.75 Cents – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.