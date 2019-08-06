Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stock Value Rose While Mycio Wealth Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $810,000; Riverhead Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 74.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 63,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 149,344 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, up from 85,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 1.11M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES UNDER ARMOUR DISTRIBUTION IMPACT CONTINUING; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: EXITING FITNESS-TRACKER BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N – IN 2018, COMPANY ANTICIPATES NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Destroy the Assault-Style Weapons It Didn’t Sell; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMECHANGER; 13/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SINKS; DICK’S SAYS UAA APPAREL WEAKNESS HURT SALES; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY WILL HURT HUNTING BUSINESS FOR REST OF YEAR; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS STRONGER HUNTING HEADWIND IN 2018

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.78M market cap company. The stock increased 9.73% or $0.2901 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2701. About 1.18 million shares traded or 6.62% up from the average. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA: FDA GRANTS XYOSTED PDUFA DATE SEPT. 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third Installment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 138,256 shares to 445,853 shares, valued at $30.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 59,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation holds 29,235 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Company holds 0.2% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 275,000 shares. California-based Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Ameritas Investment holds 0% or 12,612 shares. Jw Asset Ltd Llc has 2.99% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Northern reported 1.77 million shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Group One Trading LP accumulated 68,083 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 265,000 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 30,053 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 45,933 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 26,873 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 141,600 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.74M shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 7,777 shares to 24,115 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 42,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,250 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 39,530 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 20 shares. Etrade Capital Management Lc has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Sandy Spring Bankshares owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Systematic Finance Mgmt Lp invested 0.18% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Moreover, Menta Limited Liability Com has 0.33% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Fmr Lc holds 0.01% or 1.43 million shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 4.67M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 12,113 shares in its portfolio. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Voya Inv Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Wesbanco Fincl Bank invested in 0.09% or 47,474 shares.

