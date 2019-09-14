Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stock Value Rose While Jw Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Maverick Capital LTD Stake in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Has Upped by $127.05 Million

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 380,524 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jw Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $585.39M market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 516,080 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA -ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION TO INCLUDE RE-ANALYSES OF EXISTING DATA, ADDRESS LABELING, POTENTIAL POST-APPROVAL RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 13/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Update Regarding the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – Antares Capital Middle Market Dealmakers Survey Finds Continued Economic Optimism Mixed with Growing Caution; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Antares Pharma; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- FDA CONSIDERED RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE & HAS ASSIGNED USER FEE GOAL DATE OF SEPT. 29, 2018

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 84.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 8.47 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 18.51 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $291.19M, up from 10.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 3.87M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $6.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 162,630 shares to 33,450 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,130 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “COMM vs. CALX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CommScope (COMM) Wins Favorable Ruling Against Dali Wireless Patent – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CommScope (COMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CommScope Gets Favorable Ruling in Dali Wireless Patent Case – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0.06% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 892,460 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17.72M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 20,617 shares. Pnc Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.2% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 64,478 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.09% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 984,505 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors Limited has 197,706 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com accumulated 29,688 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Fpr Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 4.85% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) or 12.90M shares. Daiwa Group holds 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 7,595 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 25,454 shares. Moreover, Sterling Cap Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 34,394 shares.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold ATRS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 58.77 million shares or 8.58% less from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Gru Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Llc has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Next Fincl Group, Texas-based fund reported 851 shares. Peconic Prns Ltd owns 25,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 278,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 104,068 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 120,944 were reported by Retail Bank Of America De. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp holds 791,313 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 115,016 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 1.95M shares. Prelude Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 44,560 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Sold Antares Pharma – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Antares Pharma: It’s The Business Model, Stupid – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Antares Pharma Partner Teva Announces Commercial Availability of Generic Epipen® – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Antares Pharma to Present at the Raymond James & Associates 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Jw Asset Management Llc, which manages about $372.23M and $186.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 2.94M shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $68.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.