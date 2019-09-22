Antares Pharma (ATRS) Shareholder Jw Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $4.62 Million; Twin Tree Management LP Upped Holding in Waters (Put) (WAT) by $2.97 Million as Shares Declined

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Waters Corp (Put) (WAT) by 69.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 33,700 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25 million, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Waters Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. It closed at $228.7 lastly. It is up 9.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Seasonal Prohibition Begins on Fishing for Mutton and Lane Snapper in Caribbean Federal Waters; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 380,524 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jw Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $578.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 1.37 million shares traded or 14.80% up from the average. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Antares Pharma; 13/03/2018 Antares Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 14,598 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 991 shares. Select Equity Group Lp reported 230,341 shares. Prtn Ltd, New York-based fund reported 12,031 shares. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Amica Mutual Insurance invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 16,210 shares. Logan Mngmt Inc owns 62,141 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 6 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 492 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 14,915 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Frontier Cap Mgmt Co Limited Liability owns 317,144 shares.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $20.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (Put) (NYSE:VMW) by 10,700 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (Call) (NYSE:WY) by 65,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,800 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Jw Asset Management Llc, which manages about $372.23M and $186.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 2.94 million shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $68.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold ATRS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 58.77 million shares or 8.58% less from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 111,050 shares. Perkins Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 63,688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Lc invested in 400,062 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 26,736 shares. Principal Group reported 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Morgan Stanley owns 967,520 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited owns 60,240 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Llc has 1.95 million shares. Aperio Group Limited Com invested in 0% or 14,399 shares. Armistice Limited Company reported 6.00 million shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 30,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Jane Street Gp Llc has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). 210,995 are held by California Public Employees Retirement System. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited holds 1.63 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.