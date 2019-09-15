Antares Pharma (ATRS) Holder Jw Asset Management Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Devon Energy (DVN) Holder Geode Capital Management Decreased Holding by $5.18 Million as Stock Price Declined

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 185,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 6.35 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180.79M, down from 6.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 5.77M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP LAYING OFF 300 WORKERS, ROUGHLY 9 PERCENT OF STAFF -LOCAL MEDIA; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 380,524 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jw Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $585.39M market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 1.17M shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA -ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION TO INCLUDE RE-ANALYSES OF EXISTING DATA, ADDRESS LABELING, POTENTIAL POST-APPROVAL RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Update Regarding the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 16/04/2018 – Antares Capital Appoints New Heads of Sponsor Coverage and Asset Management, Funding; 10/04/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA: FDA GRANTS XYOSTED PDUFA DATE SEPT. 29, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80M for 32.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 19,938 shares to 394,476 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

