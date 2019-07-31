Antares Pharma (ATRS) Holder Broadfin Capital Trimmed Stake by $2.40 Million; Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holding Held by Prescott Group Capital Management Llc

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 800,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.64 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 496,701 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 14.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- FDA CONSIDERED RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE & HAS ASSIGNED USER FEE GOAL DATE OF SEPT. 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 461,038 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Armistice Cap Ltd has 1.71% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 10.30 million shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 12,949 shares. Lpl Limited Com stated it has 11,800 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 620,492 shares in its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 337,685 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 0% or 10,382 shares. Moreover, Sfe Counsel has 0.08% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 60,000 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 62,618 shares. Zuckerman Grp Inc Lc has 0.07% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 24,300 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,697 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 0% or 22,521 shares. Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 0% or 32,846 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strata Skin Sciences Inc by 694,960 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vericel Corp by 82,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,627 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 6,938 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 48,769 shares. 25,676 were reported by Paloma Prtn Mgmt Commerce. Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 18,195 shares. Quantbot Lp reported 57,967 shares. Smith Thomas W reported 7.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 10,305 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 14,800 shares. State Street Corp holds 1.37M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 82 shares. Us National Bank De invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Crawford Inv Counsel has 53,374 shares.