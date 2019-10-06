Antares Pharma (ATRS) Holder Armistice Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $12.90 Million; Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Position Lifted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) by 3447.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 60,913 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 1,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 116,402 shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 4.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 6.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.74M, down from 10.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $551.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 329,303 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 13/03/2018 Antares Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA -ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION TO INCLUDE RE-ANALYSES OF EXISTING DATA, ADDRESS LABELING, POTENTIAL POST-APPROVAL RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES; 08/05/2018 – Antares Capital Middle Market Dealmakers Survey Finds Continued Economic Optimism Mixed with Growing Caution; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fed Okays Fifth Third (FITB)-MB Financial (MBFI) Merger – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ardelyx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BofA’s (BAC) Ratings Upgraded by Moody’s, Outlook Stable – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

