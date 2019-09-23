ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 197 13.11 N/A 4.90 41.50 Twilio Inc. 132 17.41 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights ANSYS Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

ANSYS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Twilio Inc. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ANSYS Inc. and Twilio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Twilio Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

ANSYS Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.40% and an $230.6 consensus target price. Twilio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $155.38 consensus target price and a 37.59% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Twilio Inc. seems more appealing than ANSYS Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.9% of Twilio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ANSYS Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. has weaker performance than Twilio Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.