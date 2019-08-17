ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Both ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 190 12.67 N/A 4.90 41.50 Synaptics Incorporated 35 0.75 N/A 0.48 67.04

Demonstrates ANSYS Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Synaptics Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ANSYS Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. ANSYS Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Synaptics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ANSYS Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.42 beta indicates that ANSYS Inc. is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. Its rival Synaptics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 2.6 respectively. Synaptics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ANSYS Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 1 1 4 2.67 Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29

ANSYS Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.91% and an $199.29 consensus target price. Competitively Synaptics Incorporated has a consensus target price of $37, with potential upside of 8.35%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Synaptics Incorporated is looking more favorable than ANSYS Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ANSYS Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 98.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of ANSYS Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. has 42.1% stronger performance while Synaptics Incorporated has -13.52% weaker performance.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats Synaptics Incorporated on 9 of the 12 factors.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.