ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 184 13.48 N/A 4.90 38.19 SPS Commerce Inc. 102 7.12 N/A 1.54 67.19

Demonstrates ANSYS Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. SPS Commerce Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ANSYS Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. ANSYS Inc. is presently more affordable than SPS Commerce Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2%

Risk and Volatility

ANSYS Inc. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SPS Commerce Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, SPS Commerce Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. SPS Commerce Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ANSYS Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -5.82% for ANSYS Inc. with consensus price target of $200.83. Competitively SPS Commerce Inc. has a consensus price target of $115, with potential upside of 12.96%. The results provided earlier shows that SPS Commerce Inc. appears more favorable than ANSYS Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of ANSYS Inc. shares and 96.7% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares. 0.9% are ANSYS Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are SPS Commerce Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -2.08% -1.58% 7.99% 12.72% 11.97% 30.79% SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. was more bullish than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors ANSYS Inc. beats SPS Commerce Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.