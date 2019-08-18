ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 190 12.67 N/A 4.90 41.50 ShotSpotter Inc. 44 8.68 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ANSYS Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. Its rival ShotSpotter Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. ANSYS Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ANSYS Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 1 1 4 2.67 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

ANSYS Inc. has a consensus target price of $199.29, and a -4.91% downside potential. ShotSpotter Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $54.5 average target price and a 85.88% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ShotSpotter Inc. is looking more favorable than ANSYS Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of ShotSpotter Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are ANSYS Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year ANSYS Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors ShotSpotter Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.