ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

As Application Software companies, ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 213 4.97 83.42M 4.90 41.50 MobileIron Inc. 7 0.00 88.84M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ANSYS Inc. and MobileIron Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ANSYS Inc. and MobileIron Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 39,089,077.36% 16.2% 13.2% MobileIron Inc. 1,267,332,382.31% -81.6% -22.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.42 beta means ANSYS Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. MobileIron Inc. on the other hand, has 1.72 beta which makes it 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. Its rival MobileIron Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. ANSYS Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ANSYS Inc. and MobileIron Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 4.70% for ANSYS Inc. with average price target of $230.6. On the other hand, MobileIron Inc.’s potential upside is 24.80% and its average price target is $8. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MobileIron Inc. seems more appealing than ANSYS Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ANSYS Inc. and MobileIron Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.9% and 71.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of ANSYS Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are MobileIron Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. was less bullish than MobileIron Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors MobileIron Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.