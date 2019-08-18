ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Both ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 190 12.67 N/A 4.90 41.50 Medallia Inc. 39 14.44 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Medallia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. ANSYS Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Medallia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ANSYS Inc. and Medallia Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 1 1 4 2.67 Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

ANSYS Inc. has a consensus price target of $199.29, and a -4.91% downside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Medallia Inc. is $47.56, which is potential 19.95% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Medallia Inc. seems more appealing than ANSYS Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Medallia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ANSYS Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 6.4% are Medallia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. was more bullish than Medallia Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors ANSYS Inc. beats Medallia Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.