ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 177 13.24 N/A 4.90 38.19 Marin Software Incorporated 5 0.26 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights ANSYS Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ANSYS Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -108.1% -76.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.37 beta indicates that ANSYS Inc. is 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Marin Software Incorporated’s 121.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Marin Software Incorporated has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ANSYS Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

ANSYS Inc.’s downside potential is -6.07% at a $196.8 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ANSYS Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 34.6% respectively. 0.9% are ANSYS Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Marin Software Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -2.08% -1.58% 7.99% 12.72% 11.97% 30.79% Marin Software Incorporated -30.78% -17.58% -38.84% 55.12% -41.06% -26.74%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. has 30.79% stronger performance while Marin Software Incorporated has -26.74% weaker performance.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Marin Software Incorporated.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.