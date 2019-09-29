ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

We are contrasting ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 213 5.05 83.42M 4.90 41.50 Manhattan Associates Inc. 83 3.71 63.81M 1.48 57.62

In table 1 we can see ANSYS Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Manhattan Associates Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ANSYS Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ANSYS Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Manhattan Associates Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 39,221,402.04% 16.2% 13.2% Manhattan Associates Inc. 76,944,410.95% 65.6% 29%

Volatility and Risk

ANSYS Inc. has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s 1.46 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ANSYS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Manhattan Associates Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. ANSYS Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ANSYS Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$230.6 is ANSYS Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 6.22%. Competitively Manhattan Associates Inc. has an average target price of $96, with potential upside of 20.59%. The information presented earlier suggests that Manhattan Associates Inc. looks more robust than ANSYS Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of ANSYS Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. has weaker performance than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Manhattan Associates Inc. beats ANSYS Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.