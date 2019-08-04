ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 187 12.35 N/A 4.90 41.50 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.47 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ANSYS Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ANSYS Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Risk and Volatility

ANSYS Inc.’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Digital Turbine Inc. has a 1.8 beta and it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ANSYS Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Digital Turbine Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. ANSYS Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ANSYS Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ANSYS Inc.’s average target price is $200.83, while its potential upside is 2.81%. On the other hand, Digital Turbine Inc.’s potential downside is -25.99% and its average target price is $4.13. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ANSYS Inc. is looking more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ANSYS Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 45.4%. ANSYS Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year ANSYS Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors ANSYS Inc. beats Digital Turbine Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.