ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

We are contrasting ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 185 13.48 N/A 4.90 38.19 Cision Ltd. 12 2.11 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ANSYS Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5%

Risk & Volatility

ANSYS Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Competitively, Cision Ltd.’s 47.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Cision Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. ANSYS Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ANSYS Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Cision Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

ANSYS Inc. has an average target price of $200.83, and a -5.82% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of ANSYS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.8% of Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are ANSYS Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Cision Ltd. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -2.08% -1.58% 7.99% 12.72% 11.97% 30.79% Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. had bullish trend while Cision Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats Cision Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.