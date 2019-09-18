ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)

As Application Software companies, ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 197 13.05 N/A 4.90 41.50 Carbon Black Inc. 18 8.39 N/A -3.53 0.00

Demonstrates ANSYS Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. Its rival Carbon Black Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. ANSYS Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ANSYS Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ANSYS Inc. has a 6.83% upside potential and a consensus price target of $230.6. Competitively Carbon Black Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.5, with potential downside of -17.15%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ANSYS Inc. seems more appealing than Carbon Black Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ANSYS Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 71.8%. Insiders held roughly 1% of ANSYS Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year ANSYS Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.