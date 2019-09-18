ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

We are contrasting ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 197 13.16 N/A 4.90 41.50 Box Inc. 18 3.91 N/A -0.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ANSYS Inc. and Box Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.42 beta means ANSYS Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Box Inc. has a 1.35 beta which is 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Box Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. ANSYS Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ANSYS Inc. and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The average target price of ANSYS Inc. is $230.6, with potential upside of 5.99%. Meanwhile, Box Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 3.93%. Based on the results given earlier, ANSYS Inc. is looking more favorable than Box Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ANSYS Inc. and Box Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 67.6%. ANSYS Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. has 42.1% stronger performance while Box Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Box Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.