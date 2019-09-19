ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Touches $219.65 High on Sep, 19; Ecology & Environment (EEI) Has 0.57 Sentiment

Ecology & Environment Inc (EEI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 4 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 7 decreased and sold their equity positions in Ecology & Environment Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.60 million shares, up from 1.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ecology & Environment Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) reached all time high today, Sep, 19 and still has $239.42 target or 9.00% above today’s $219.65 share price. This indicates more upside for the $18.47B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $239.42 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.66 billion more. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $219.65. About 47,671 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WSP Enters Into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Ecology and Environment Inc., a US-based Environmental Consulting Firm – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: POLA, RNET, ADSK, DPW, EEI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EEI, MBCQ, MAMS, and NCI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ABDC, VIA, EEI, and BKJ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Ecology & Environment Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI) on Behalf of E & E Shareholders and Encourages E & E Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $65.03 million. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 6.9% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. for 463,072 shares. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owns 287,330 shares or 4.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 1.15% invested in the company for 194,753 shares. The New York-based Needham Investment Management Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 115,768 shares.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 4 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (EEI) has declined 22.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS IT EXPECTS TO WIN ROAD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 376.2 MLN YUAN; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 24/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR PPP PROJECT WORTH ABOUT 628.4 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment; 19/04/2018 – Ecology and Environment, Inc. Awarded Contract with Trust to Conduct Site Investigations throughout Navajo Nation; 13/03/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE $25.1 MLN VS $24.7 MLN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP – PURCHASED SECURITIES OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT BASED ON BELIEF THAT SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED”; 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10 million for 54.91 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 4.99% above currents $219.65 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Wednesday, September 11. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 13 report. JP Morgan upgraded ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Wednesday, September 11. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $22800 target. Needham maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Monday, September 16 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ANSS in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About ANSYS, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) 16% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ANSYS 2019 R3 Expands Autonomous Vehicles Solution – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like ANSYS, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ANSS) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANSYS acquires auto tech company – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Exxon, AT&T, Cardinal and ANSYS – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSYS, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort L P stated it has 14,204 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). California-based American Assets Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.57% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department invested in 0% or 230 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors owns 2,738 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mendel Money Mngmt holds 4.99% or 25,438 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 3,263 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment has 0.07% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 3,218 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 3,958 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management Lc invested in 1.89% or 17,212 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 11,970 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 308,877 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.07% or 2,788 shares.