ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Touches $212.28 High on Jul, 13; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering TUI AG (LON:TUI)

The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) reached all time high today, Jul, 13 and still has $220.77 target or 4.00% above today’s $212.28 share price. This indicates more upside for the $17.82B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $220.77 PT is reached, the company will be worth $712.64M more. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 212,749 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS

Among 3 analysts covering Tui Ag Reg Shs (LON:TUI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tui Ag Reg Shs had 16 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained TUI AG (LON:TUI) rating on Friday, February 15. UBS has “Sell” rating and GBX 740 target. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The stock of TUI AG (LON:TUI) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 7. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal Weight” rating in Friday, February 8 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Tuesday, February 12. Shore Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. The stock of TUI AG (LON:TUI) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 8. See TUI AG (LON:TUI) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 720.00 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 730.00 New Target: GBX 720.00 Unchanged

16/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1300.00 New Target: GBX 1150.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1200.00 New Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 670.00 New Target: GBX 730.00 Unchanged

09/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 1025.00 Initiates Starts

03/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 740.00 New Target: GBX 670.00 Unchanged

01/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1090.00 New Target: GBX 740.00 Unchanged

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Ansys (ANSS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PDP, ANSS, PAYC, CDNS: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS, AVSimulation Partner to Propel ADAS Design Development – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity. THURK MICHAEL had sold 3,500 shares worth $601,060.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.82 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company??s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 43.22 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSYS, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 34,713 shares. 126 are owned by Ci Invests Inc. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 1,252 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fin Bank Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 823 shares. 6 were accumulated by Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bb&T has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 115,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.03% stake. Bell Bancorp holds 0.17% or 3,527 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Bares Management has 0.81% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Proshare Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 13,516 shares. D E Shaw Com stated it has 3,446 shares. 1,848 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 1,320 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the shares of ANSS in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $201 target in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Needham. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $185 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 48.69 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

More recent TUI AG (LON:TUI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: There’s More to U.K. Stocks Than Brexit – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Also Fool.Co.Uk published the news titled: “3 FTSE 100 stocks I’m avoiding – Motley Fool UK” on May 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At UK£2.55, Is It Time To Put Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company has market cap of 4.61 billion GBP. It operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers flight booking, hotel accommodation, and other tourism services; and incoming services for tour operators and other services to cruise industry.