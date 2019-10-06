ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Reaches $224.63 52-Week High; Solar Senior Capital LTD (SUNS) Sentiment Is 1.73

Solar Senior Capital LTD (SUNS) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 19 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 11 decreased and sold holdings in Solar Senior Capital LTD. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.59 million shares, down from 2.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Solar Senior Capital LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 9.

The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) hit a new 52-week high and has $242.60 target or 8.00% above today’s $224.63 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $18.53B company. The 1-year high was reported on Oct, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $242.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.48 billion more. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $224.63. About 284,473 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $278.37 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 18.88 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. for 495,609 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owns 270,028 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menlo Advisors Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 15,925 shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 218,337 shares.

Analysts await Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SUNS’s profit will be $5.29 million for 13.14 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Solar Senior Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSYS, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.53 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company??s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 43.94 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $82.50 million for 56.16 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 2.66% above currents $224.63 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 11 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, August 6. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, September 16. Wedbush maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Friday, September 13. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $25400 target.