ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Reaches $220.27 52-Week High; Shorts at Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Share (VIPS) Lowered By 2.41%

The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) hit a new 52-week high and has $240.09 target or 9.00% above today’s $220.27 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $18.53 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $240.09 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.67 billion more. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $220.27. About 91,914 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY

Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Share (NYSE:VIPS) had a decrease of 2.41% in short interest. VIPS’s SI was 13.56 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.41% from 13.89M shares previously. With 6.95 million avg volume, 2 days are for Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Share (NYSE:VIPS)’s short sellers to cover VIPS’s short positions. The SI to Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Share’s float is 2.36%. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 1.36 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 4.69% above currents $220.27 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $19000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Benchmark. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Wedbush. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22000 target in Monday, September 16 report.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10 million for 55.07 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.53 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company??s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 43.09 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About ANSYS, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) 16% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ANSYS 2019 R3 Expands Autonomous Vehicles Solution – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like ANSYS, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ANSS) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANSYS acquires auto tech company – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Exxon, AT&T, Cardinal and ANSYS – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSYS, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,205 were reported by Us Retail Bank De. Glenmede Com Na holds 0% or 689 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur has 0.07% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 13,864 are owned by Colony Ltd Co. Cookson Peirce And has 0.24% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 3,755 are held by Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd. Citadel Advisors Limited Co owns 3,260 shares. North Point Managers Corporation Oh has invested 4.52% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2,778 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 30,673 shares. 14,307 were reported by Nomura Asset Management Communications Limited. Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Park Avenue Ltd invested in 1,299 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $6.49 billion. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It has a 20.18 P/E ratio. The firm also provides handbags, such as purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gear and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers of all age groups; sports apparel, and sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish.

Among 2 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vipshop Holdings has $11 highest and $6.5000 lowest target. $8.67’s average target is -10.89% below currents $9.73 stock price. Vipshop Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 5 report.

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most-Bought Chinese Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Chinese Internet Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.