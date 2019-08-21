ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Reaches $215.83 High on Aug, 21; Whitehorse Finance Has 3.83 Sentiment

The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) reached all time high today, Aug, 21 and still has $228.78 target or 6.00% above today’s $215.83 share price. This indicates more upside for the $18.15 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $228.78 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.09 billion more. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $215.83. About 33,058 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS

Whitehorse Finance Inc (WHF) investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 23 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 6 trimmed and sold stakes in Whitehorse Finance Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.29 million shares, up from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Whitehorse Finance Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 13.

Ares Management Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for 464,208 shares. Tradition Capital Management Llc owns 66,446 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 311,057 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Trexquant Investment Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,957 shares.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.11. About 4,455 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) has declined 4.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50

Among 6 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ansys has $22100 highest and $185 lowest target. $199.29’s average target is -7.66% below currents $215.83 stock price. Ansys had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. Guggenheim maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained it with “Buy” rating and $203 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Needham maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, March 1. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report.

