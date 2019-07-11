ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Reaches $211.30 High on Jul, 11; Patterson-uti Energy (PTEN) SI Decreased By 1.75%

Patterson-uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) had a decrease of 1.75% in short interest. PTEN’s SI was 10.00M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.75% from 10.18M shares previously. With 3.83 million avg volume, 3 days are for Patterson-uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s short sellers to cover PTEN’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 2.57M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) reached all time high today, Jul, 11 and still has $217.64 target or 3.00% above today’s $211.30 share price. This indicates more upside for the $17.98 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $217.64 PT is reached, the company will be worth $539.31 million more. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $211.3. About 336,832 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.98 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company??s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 43.02 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $92.74M for 48.46 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSYS, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform”.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity. $601,060 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was sold by THURK MICHAEL.

Among 2 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 17 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19.5 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.

