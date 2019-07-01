ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Reaches $207.80 52-Week High; Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB) Sentiment Is 0.61

Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.51, from 2.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 17 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 28 reduced and sold their equity positions in Nuveen Build America Bond Fund. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 4.99 million shares, down from 9.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Build America Bond Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 17 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) hit a new 52-week high and has $216.11 target or 4.00% above today’s $207.80 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $17.44B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $216.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $697.60 million more. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $207.8. About 249,723 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS

Nuveen Build America Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $581.04 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 32,429 shares traded. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) has risen 2.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund for 527,078 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 936,040 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.43% invested in the company for 247,938 shares. The Texas-based Usca Ria Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,060 shares.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.44 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company??s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 42.3 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity. MAHONEY RICHARD S. sold $1.17 million worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Thursday, January 3. Shares for $601,060 were sold by THURK MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSYS, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Assocs invested 0.11% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Blair William & Co Il accumulated 4,671 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc owns 142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Llc holds 76,048 shares. 3,594 were reported by Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 924,724 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 79,692 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 67,606 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group has 512,529 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication accumulated 94,491 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cambridge Fincl Gru invested in 0% or 37,338 shares. Regions Finance owns 9,441 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 47.66 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, March 1. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Needham. Stifel Nicolaus maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Thursday, February 28. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $185 target. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28.