ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Reaches $197.41 After 7.00% Up Move; Bancroft Fund LTD (BCV)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.82% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $197.41. About 491,418 shares traded or 27.40% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500.

Bancroft Fund LTD (BCV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.22, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 11 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 12 sold and decreased their positions in Bancroft Fund LTD. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.27 million shares, down from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Bancroft Fund LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSYS, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 706 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 22,013 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn owns 437,374 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Co accumulated 40,672 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 0.03% stake. Tru Of Vermont holds 11 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 14,482 shares. Greenleaf invested in 0.02% or 6,593 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 65,646 shares in its portfolio. Everence Management Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,778 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Com holds 1,273 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System has 15,680 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Communication holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 9,217 shares. Stevens Capital L P holds 0.4% or 51,154 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity. Shares for $601,060 were sold by THURK MICHAEL.

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Needham.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.57 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company??s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 38.62 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bancroft Fund Ltd. for 60,941 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 383,112 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has 0.05% invested in the company for 11,146 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,179 shares.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $122.40 million. It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It has a 8.91 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets.