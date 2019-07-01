ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) EPS Estimated At $1.09; RELX PLC (LON:REL) Covered By 5 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering RELX Plc (LON:REL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. RELX Plc had 23 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. HSBC upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, January 7 report. The stock of RELX PLC (LON:REL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by Kepler Cheuvreux. Numis Securities maintained the shares of REL in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained RELX PLC (LON:REL) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and GBX 2178 target. As per Monday, January 14, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan maintained the shares of REL in report on Friday, May 17 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by JP Morgan. See RELX PLC (LON:REL) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1750.00 New Target: GBX 1925.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2123.00 New Target: GBX 2178.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2123.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1840.00 New Target: GBX 1900.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1550.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1550.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1750.00 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1785.00 New Target: GBX 1729.00 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1550.00 Maintain

Analysts expect ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report $1.09 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 6.03% from last quarter’s $1.16 EPS. ANSS’s profit would be $91.48 million giving it 47.92 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, ANSYS, Inc.’s analysts see 6.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $208.94. About 287,892 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER

The stock increased 1.18% or GBX 22.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1932. About 2.62 million shares traded. RELX PLC (LON:REL) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business clients in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 37.63 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information, analytics, and tools that help clients make decisions. It has a 27.06 P/E ratio. This segment provides research, reference, and education content; and database and decision tools for scientists, academic institutions, educators, research leaders and administrators, medical researchers, doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals and students, as well as hospitals, research institutions, health insurers, managed healthcare organizations, research-intensive firms, and governments.

More important recent RELX PLC (LON:REL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About RELX PLC’s (LON:REL) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Read This Before Buying RELX PLC (LON:REL) Shares – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RELX PLC (LON:REL) Is Yielding 2.3% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about RELX PLC (LON:REL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own RELX PLC (LON:REL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.77 million activity. On Monday, February 11 THURK MICHAEL sold $601,060 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 3,500 shares. MAHONEY RICHARD S. had sold 8,347 shares worth $1.17 million on Thursday, January 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSYS, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management holds 0.01% or 17,381 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 16,703 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Investment Ltd Liability has 0.43% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 115,448 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 0.19% or 74,910 shares. Blair William & Communication Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Da Davidson invested in 0.01% or 3,622 shares. California-based Aristotle Management Llc has invested 2.84% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Lc holds 0.01% or 7,185 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 3,006 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Llc holds 0.04% or 1,664 shares. Pension Serv reported 105,873 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc holds 157,100 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 55,497 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Thursday, February 28. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ANSYS, AVSimulation Partner to Propel ADAS Design Development – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Ansys (ANSS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS And BMW Group Partner To Jointly Create The Industry’s First Simulation Tool Chain For Autonomous Driving – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.54 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 42.54 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.