ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Comparing side by side

Both ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 193 12.19 N/A 4.90 41.50 the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.76 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ANSYS Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Risk and Volatility

ANSYS Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.42 beta. the Rubicon Project Inc. on the other hand, has 1.72 beta which makes it 72.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. Its rival the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. ANSYS Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ANSYS Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$204 is ANSYS Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.24%. Meanwhile, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential downside is -12.02%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ANSYS Inc. seems more appealing than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ANSYS Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 68.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of ANSYS Inc.’s shares. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc. has 10.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. has weaker performance than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.